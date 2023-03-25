STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Discovery Space is a non-profit science center that is designed to provide engaging experiences with science and technology. They also work to spark curiosity and creativity.

They have exhibits, programs and day camps/summer camps to help children think creatively and to experiment with many different aspects of science and technology. The space is located at 1224 Atherton Street and is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.

What exhibits does the center have?

The center has over 45 exhibits and they encourage kids to play, explore and experiment. The featured exhibit is currently the Marine Life Center. Kids can get to know several species, including hermit crabs and sea stars!

Discovery Space also runs a wide variety of in-person or at-home programs. Here homeschool and cyber school students can learn through a variety of math and science adventures! It cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

More about Memberships

The center offers a one-year membership that provides unlimited visits to Discovery Space’s hands-on science exploration. Members also get free admission to hundreds of science centers worldwide through the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport Program.

You can find out how to sign up to be a member or about being a member on the Discovery Space Membership website.

Can’t make it in? Well, they also offer fun and projects that kids can try at home!

With these projects, kids can test out their ingenuity and have a ton of fun. You can check out the Design challenges here.

Summer learning and Day camp opportunities

You don’t have to stop when school is out. They also offer different camp options for different ages. They offer day camps as well as summer camps!

Summer camps are five days and they already have a variety of several themed 2023 camps in the work. They have Lego-opolis, Rube’s Not So Simple Machine, ABC’s of Makerspace, CHEMystery and more!

You can check out the camp options and how much they cost here.

The Rivet

The Rivet is a design space in the Discovery Space! You can make anything from a digital project to a 3D project to a Wooden Project. Anything you can think of is now in the realm of possibility!

They have classes that cover pottery, woodworking, 3D printing, jewelry making, photography, fused glass and more.

You can also book a tour to learn more.

Here’s how you can donate

There are three ways to contribute to the Discovery Space. You can donate by mail or online or you can help to sponsor the 2023 STEM Camp. Camp sponsorships range from bronze, silver, gold, or platinum.

Learn more about Sponsorship and donating here.

You can also donate specifically to the Rivet here.

Or you can become an essential element in the Discovery Space. Anyone who gives generously will be recognized as an Essential Element. Contributors are recognized on the unique display of the Periodic Table of Elements which occupies a wall on the exhibit floor of the science center.

Learn more about being an Essential Element here.

Volunteering

The Rivet: Whether you want to make something great, teach your skills, or act as tactical support they have a place and a team that will make you proud to be a contributor. Learn more about volunteering here.

Discovery Space: Volunteers are crucial in helping Discovery Space deliver great Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) experiences. They are looking for dedicated, dynamic volunteers (ages 14 and up) to help in a number of ways. Learn more about volunteering at the Discovery Space here.