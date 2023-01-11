STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to honor the heroic acts their officers do every day that often goes unnoticed.

“We always know that what we do matters,” Officer Nathan Betts said. “But to be recognized for it just makes it that much more special.”

At an annual recognition ceremony, the department highlighted the life-saving work of four officers over the past year who were chosen through a recognition committee.

“It’s just an attempt so the efforts the officers make don’t be taken for granted and don’t go unnoticed,” Chief John Gardner said.

Lt. Todd Scholton and officers Nathan Betts and Scott Rusnak were honored for their work saving the lives of community members who were contemplating suicide.

“Police officers around the world are doing this type of stuff every day and it’s just kind of routine with the job,” Betts said. “So, to get noticed for it and to have some support from the community and the borough, it’s definitely appreciated.”

Lt. Barrett Smith was honored with the Meritorious Service Award for his work bringing AED units to the department.

Gardner wants to change the frequency of these ceremonies from annual to quarterly, to highlight more officers.

“Sometimes some of those awards can be getting almost upwards of a year old, so we want to try to get them recognized as close to the incident as possible,” Gardner said.

He hopes the more frequent recognition will shine a light on the positive work the department is doing to keep the community safe.

“What today’s awards demonstrated is, we had officers act selflessly,” Gardner said. “Not thinking about their own safety but the safety of the individuals in the public they’re serving. And I’m proud of that.”

SCPD also presented Steve Bair, a former Centre Region Fire Director, a plaque in recognition of his years of service and cooperation with the department.