STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Police Department has announced that they will be hosting their annual golf tournament and law enforcement Camp Cadet program.

They were able to raise over $4,500 for the Centre County Camp Cadet from their 24th Anniversary Charity Golf Outing in 2022. Camp Cadet is operated by the local and State law enforcement officers. It’s a two-week camp held in the summer for youth, ages 12-15 from Centre County.

The camp teaches discipline, water safety, firearm safety and first aid. The camp provides social interaction between students and police officers. They camp is funded through local business and individuals.

The 25th Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, June 19 at the Toftrees Golf and Resort with a start time of 8:30 a.m.

You can find more information about signing up for the event on the State College Police Department Twitter post.