CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College Petco employee was charged by the state’s Attorney General’s Office (AG) after it was discovered she was taking opioids she would buy from a vendor.

Two different times Ellen Scholz, 62, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with Petco, ordered bottles of Buprenex, an opioid used to treat severe pain, from a Petco store vendor, according to an affidavit of probable cause from an AG Office investigator.

Agents received a report about a drug diversion at the State College Petco Animal Supplies Store in Patton Township in December, investigators said.

Scholz allegedly told her supervisor, a regional medical director for Petco, according to her LinkedIn, that she used a store card to buy Buprenex from a vendor in November. Her supervisor then called State College Police to check on her at home. Police said that Scholz admitted to taking the opioids, according to the affidavit.

Scholz allegedly admitted in a January interview that she made one purchase on her own credit card for the drugs in September or October, and then used the Petco card to buy them in November, the affidavit reads.

According to the affidavit, investigators saw from Petco documents that Scholz purchased $232.50 worth of opioids when using the store card. In total, she allegedly bought 10 bottles from the vendor over the two months.

Scholz faces two felony charges of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, along with misdemeanor charges of access device fraud and intentionally possessing a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.

WTAJ reached out to Petco regarding Scholz’s employment with the company, but have yet to hear back as of this writing.