STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Canyon Pizza and its related business Canyon Wings were served with an eviction notice for allegedly not paying rent.

On the pizza and wing shop’s doors, located at 219 and 225 East Beaver Avenue in Downtown State College, it says they owe $15,500.00 on or before Oct. 20 or they will be evicted.

Eviction Notice on Canyon Pizza and Wings Eviction Notice on Canyon Pizza and Wings

The eviction notice, which was signed by Jay Horgas, the co-owner of the building, states that Canyon Pizza and Wings have not paid their rent between June and October.

According to the eviction notice, Canyon Pizza and Wings is to pay $3,100 on the first of every month.

WTAJ reached out to Canyon Pizza but as of this time, we have not heard back.

Canyon Pizza was recently in the news as they, along with The Brewery and Music Mart were a few businesses under the eminent domain threat. The State College Borough Council voted during a meeting in Auguster to turn several of those businesses into a parking lot, but that vote was later repealed.