STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for help to identify two men from two separate incidents in the Borough of State College.

First, police are searching for the man pictured below for allegedly assaulting a Champs staff member Oct. 8.

Secondly, police are asking for help to identify the man pictured below for retail theft at a State College Department Store.

Anyone with information or who may recognize these men is asked to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.