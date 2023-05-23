STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for help finding an individual that damaged a gate.

They are asking for help to identify the below picture individual who on May 15 damaged one of the parking gats at the Pugh Street Parking Garage.

We are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.