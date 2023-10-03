STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are seeking answers after anonymous flyers of antisemitism were found in several boroughs over the weekend.

According to a press release, the flyers were left along sidewalks and roadways in residential areas. They did not specify any neighborhoods in the press release.

The flyers were left sometime before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. Police also noted that similar flyers were located in the downtown area several weeks ago.

State College Police are investigating the origins of these flyers. They are also urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.

This type of activity has no place in our community. The State College Police Department is committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all our residents and guests. These acts of intolerance undermine our community values and hinder our efforts toward inclusivity. If you encounter one of these types of propaganda or feel threatened by an act of hate, call the police right away The State College Police Department said in a release

WTAJ will be following this story closely and will have more information in the Thursday, Oct. 5 broadcast.