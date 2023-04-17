STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College Police have announced that they are investigating the death of a man that was found on Monday.
A 31-year-old man was found on Monday, April 17 just before 7 a.m. next to the Beaver Avenue parking garage, according to the police report. He was found to have suffered fatal injuries consistent with a fall from above.
State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office are waiting on toxicology results. As of this time, there is no indication of foul play.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact State College Department.