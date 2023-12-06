STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspected thieves.

Police said the two, pictured below, are accused of stealing several credit cards from victims who, at the time of the thefts, were either working or shopping at the Nittany Mall.

State College Police Department Credit Card Theft Suspect 12/6/23 State College Police Department Credit Card Theft Suspect 12/6/23

The suspects then used the cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases at local retail stores, pharmacies and gas stations, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.