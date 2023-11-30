STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in two different incidents in downtown State College.

The first man pictured allegedly damaged items at a local restaurant in downtown State College. Case – 23SC19074

The second man, pictured below, is accused of stealing items from a downtown State College shop in November. Case – 23SC20889

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 and reference the included case numbers from above.