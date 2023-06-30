STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist was injured Friday and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly hit him and took off.

State College Police Department said at 3:28 p.m. a 22-year-old man was riding his bicycle on South Pugh Street in Downtown State College when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said the driver took off after hitting the man.

Police said the man suffered a cut knee but did not mention any other injuries.

Police are still actively investigating and looking for the driver and the vehicle, but were able to get a plate number using cameras.