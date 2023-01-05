CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den.

The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released Thursday. Staff members were injured during the assault.

Photo via State College Police Department

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.