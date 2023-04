STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State College Police is asking for help in identifying three possible suspects in a hit and run case at the Maxxen parking garage.

According to the police, the three are possibly involved in a hit and run accident that occurred on March 29 at 9 p.m. in the Maxxen parking garage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip.