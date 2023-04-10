CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an assault suspect from over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 9, around 2 a.m., the pictured man was involved in an aggravated assault outside the entrance to The Lion’s Den, according to police. After the assault, he took off on foot in the area of 300 E Calder Way.

He was last seen wearing a large chain necklace with a “TRD” pendant.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.