STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for the culprit of a hit and run that happened in the borough.

The pictured car allegedly hit three parked motorcycles on the 200 block of South Allen Street just before noon Friday, June 2.

Alleged hit-and-run suspect. Photo provided by State College Police Department

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the

State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous

tip through their website by clicking here.