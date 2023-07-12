STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a suspect in a package theft that was caught shirtless on camera.

The package theft reportedly happened at around 4:24 p.m. June 28 at Crestmont Apartments, 901 South Allen Street. Police are attempting to identify the shirtless man seen below.

State College police are urging anyone who may have information to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.