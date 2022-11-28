Alleged suspect of an assault and theft at Graduate Hotel in State College on Oct. 28 (via State College Police Department)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man who is the alleged suspect of an assault and theft that took place at a hotel in late October.

On Monday, the police department announced they are looking for the pictured man involved in the incident that took place on the night of Oct. 28 inside the Graduate Hotel.

Anyone who may have further information on the assault/theft is asked to reach out to the department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.