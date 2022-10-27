STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A string of bike thefts is under investigation and police are searching for two people they believe may be involved.

The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below who they say are involved in the theft of several bicycles in the downtown area over the last few weeks.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact State College police at 814-234-7150, or by submitting an anonymous tip by clicking here.