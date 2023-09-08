STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two suspects involved in two different crimes in the borough.

Police are trying to identify a man they said is involved in a burglary investigation. The pictured man was seen walking along Beaver Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 26 at around 6 a.m.

In a second investigation, police are searching for a woman they believe is involved in the use of a stolen credit card at several local businesses including Weis on Westerly Parkway. Use of the card happened at the Weis on Sunday, Aug. 20, at around 8 a.m.

Police said she was last seen leaving the store in a grey four-door Volkswagen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.