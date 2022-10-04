The pictured man is wanted by police for allegedly stealing from a Walmart. Courtesy: State College PD

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart.

The pictured man allegedly took numerous items from the shelves at the Benner Pike Walmart Aug. 8 around 6 p.m. Police said he put the items into a backpack before running out of the store without paying.

Courtesy: State College PD

Courtesy: State College PD

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the police department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.