STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – The State College Public Works is looking for feedback and here’s how you can help.
The group is running a survey, to gain a better understanding of the community’s needs.
You can find the full survey here.
Latest Posts
- Why some lawmakers want to restrict foreign entities from buying up land
- Rihanna on halftime: ‘It’s going to be a celebration’
- Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
- Sponsored Content: Get your tickets to the 17th Annual Groundhog Wine Festival
- Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
It should take minutes to complete and any or all feedback you provide it greatly appreciated.