STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’ll soon begin to start looking a lot more like the holidays in State College, as the borough will hold its annual Light Up Night event.

The 3rd annual Light Up Night is put together by the Downtown State College Improvement District and will take place along the 100 block of Allen Street and the MLK Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. All families are welcome as the entire event is free.

“We invite you to help us kick off the holiday season with this free community event and ask that you make the conscious decision to support our independent local downtown businesses during the gift-giving season,” Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.

A visit from Santa in an Alpha fire truck kicks off the night of festivities at the plaza. Families can take photos with Santa, enjoy free hot chocolate and popcorn, free trolley rides, watch street performers, vendors, and much more.

During the event, one child and Santa will light the evergreen tree at the Allen Street gates. Children are entered to be picked for the lighting by donating a non-perishable food item for the State College Food Bank or a toy for Toys for tots by 7 p.m.

During the event, there will be free trolley rides going through town and the different light-up locations along Calder Way, Locust Lane (Non-profit Tree Decorating Competition) and Pat Daugherty Walkway. The trolley will also be available on select dates in December.

To learn more about the Light up Event in State College can be found online at Downtown State College Improvement District’s website and Facebook page.