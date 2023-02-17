STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– You can feel it in the air at State College, the town is about ready to kick off THON, the largest student ran philanthropy dance marathon in the United States.

Mayor Ezra Nanes made the proclamation that when THON kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and until it ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, the Borough of State College will be renamed to the “City of THON.”

“Now, therefore, I, Mayor Ezra Nanes, do hereby proclaim this ceremonial name change beginning Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. and lasting through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. For these days, the Borough of State College shall proudly be known as The City of THON.” State College Mayor Ezra Nanes

More than 700 Penn State students are expected to pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 46-hour-long dance marathon along with many other volunteers. During the event, there is no sleeping or sitting “For the Kids,” which is the event’s motto, signifying the money raised is for pediatric cancer treatment.

The event raises money for Four Diamonds, which funds research for cancer and helps families cover medical bills that are affected by pediatric cancer.

Since being started in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million for Four Diamonds, not to mention in 2022 the event raised the most it ever has with over $13.7 million. In 1977 Four Diamonds became the sole beneficiary of THON.