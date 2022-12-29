STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot

One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a hole forming in the parking lot.

“We could hear water running, it sounded like Niagara Falls,” Craig said.

When she and her neighbors called 911, the sinkhole began to expand after what Craig said was a water main break.

“There was a very slow response, two calls to 911 before we had help,” Craig said. “It was probably between four and five hours before they were able to locate the shut-off.”

Craig said that the State College Borough Water Authority crews were on site after the water main broke.

Residents were told they had about 40 minutes to grab essentials and leave for an unknown amount of time due to the buildings being deemed unsafe to occupy.

While quickly gathering her things, Craig noticed cracks in the walls of her home and shifting in the floor. Now, she and her boyfriend have relocated to Lewiston with family for the time being.

“I think if that water would have been shut off immediately then we wouldn’t have had the damage to our properties like we’re seeing,” Craig said.

The Water Authority could not be immediately reached for comment.

Craig said officials are holding a public meeting with residents at 10 a.m. in the Patton Township building on Friday, January 6.