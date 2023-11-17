STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rite Aid is set to close 17 additional locations, including one in State College.

The Rite Aid located in the Hills Plaza on Atherton Street has joined the list of over 150 stores that are set to shut down, according to a filing in bankruptcy court on Thursday.

The initial 150 locations were announced back in October following the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and included a total of 39 locations in Pennsylvania.

A Rite Aid located on Route 202 near Philadelphia has also made the list of the additional 17 stores.

A timeline as to when shoppers can expect to see this location shuttered has not yet been announced. As of now, there is no additional information on the fates of the locations on North Atherton Street or Westerly Parkway.