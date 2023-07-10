STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic will look a little different this week as the 57th Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts takes place in downtown State College.

Roads along the Arts Festival route will be closed until early next week, according to the event.

The route will travel along Allen Street from College Avenue, then head south to Fairmont Avenue, west to South Fraser Street and north to W. Foster Street near Sidney Friedman Park, according to the Arts Festival.

The roads are expected to fully re-open on the morning of Tuesday, July 18, at the latest, according to ArtsFest.

Downtown State College’s transformation is currently underway, with landscaping, stages, banners and other installments being constructed along the closed streets, according to ArtsFest.

The festival will begin on Wednesday, July 12, with Children and Youth Day. Information about July 13-16’s happenings can be found on the Arts Festival’s website.