STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in State College will need to be on the lookout for road work among the city’s busiest street.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update for its $30.7 million Atherton Street (Route 3014) project that HRI Inc. is the contractor of. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

On Monday, Oct. 24, two trees, one between Logan Avenue and Piersol Avenue, and the other is between Logan Avenue and West Hamilton Avenue, will be removed. PennDOT said that they are being removed because one is dead, and another is impacting sewer line work. Work for this can possibly carry into the next day.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27, base restoration and repairs will take place between Railroad Avenue and Westerly Parkway.

No work is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 because of Penn State’s home football game against Ohio State, PennDOT said.

Overall, work includes roadway reconstruction drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items, PennDOT said.

Flaggers will regulate daylight lane closures and one crew will be working between Beaver Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street, while another is working between West Hamilton Avenue to Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.

PennDOT reminds motorists that they can check 511PA for road conditions, to be able to plan travel accordingly.

For more information about the Atherton Street project, visit PennDOT’s website.