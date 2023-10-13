STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s homecoming weekend kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with its annual homecoming parade.

The parade route will span from the Intramural Building along Curtin Road to the northern edge of campus, and pass through downtown State College. Parade participants will organize on the fields east of Medlar Field.

University police are warning those heading to Happy Valley to expect congestion, potential travel delays and road closures.

Roads along Penn State’s parade route will close at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 and all parked vehicles must be removed before the parade begins. The closures will be in effect until the conclusion of the parade.

The parade will follow this route:

Form on Curtin Road and travel west, crossing University Drive, where the parade will be joined by units that have formed near the IM Building

West on Curtin Road to Bigler Road

South on Bigler Road to Pollock Road

West on Pollock Road to Shortlidge Road

South on Shortlidge Road to College Avenue

West on College Avenue to Burrowes Road

North on Burrowes Road to Curtin Road

The parade will disperse at the Burrowes/Curtin intersection

To accommodate the route, the following roads will closures will be in place on Friday:

Porter Road between Curtin Road and the southernmost entrance to the Jordan East parking area will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until parade units have left the area (expected to be around 7 p.m.)

Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road will be closed from 4:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade

The following roads will be closed from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade: Curtin Road between University Drive and Bigler Road Bigler Road between Curtin Road and Pollock Road Pollock Road between Bigler Road and Shortlidge Road Shortlidge Road between Pollock Road and College Avenue College Avenue between Shortlidge Road and Burrowes Road Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road



Curtain Road will also close between Atherton Street and Burrowes Road from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. for the Guard the Lion Shrine event.

Signage will be posted and university police will direct traffic at nearby intersections along the parade route to help assist drivers with these closures.

Paid visitor parking will also be available for $1 per hour at the following locations:

Nittany Parking Deck

East Parking Deck

West Deck

HUB Deck (Please note that vehicles will be unable to exit the HUB Deck from approximately 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.)

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Faculty, staff and students who do not wish to remain parked until the conclusion of the parade should make plans to remove their vehicles from the following areas before 5:30 p.m. Friday:

Yellow H (Shields Building)

Yellow H (Wagner Building)

Orange J (McCoy Natatorium)

Lot 42 (north of Building 14) – vehicles must exit via Millennium Drive to Hastings Road.

Lot 81 (at Ritner/Wolf Halls and Pollock Building) – vehicles must exit to Mifflin Road then travel south to McKean Road

HUB Parking Deck

Yellow J (Atherton Hall)

Yellow N (College Avenue in front of Health and Human Development)

Red H (Noll Lab)

Green C (Waring Commons)

Red K (vehicles will be able to exit west through the 101 N. Atherton St. Building parking lot to travel northbound on Atherton Street)

CATABUS routes will also be impacted from approximately 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday as a result of road closings. Detours will be in place during the parade. There will be no service provided to the following bus stop locations during the parade:

Curtin Road – Pattee Transit Center, Pavilion Theatre, Visual Arts Building, East Halls, Natatorium, IM Building, Shields Building, Bryce Jordan Ticket Center, and Stadium West Parking.

– Pattee Transit Center, Pavilion Theatre, Visual Arts Building, East Halls, Natatorium, IM Building, Shields Building, Bryce Jordan Ticket Center, and Stadium West Parking. Burrowes Rd – (all stops)

– (all stops) Porter Road – Beaver Stadium, Athletic Administration, Jordan East Parking, and Medlar Field

– Beaver Stadium, Athletic Administration, Jordan East Parking, and Medlar Field Hastings Road – (all stops)

– (all stops) Bigler Road – (all stops)

– (all stops) Pollock Road – (all stops)

– (all stops) Shortlidge Road – (all stops)

– (all stops) College Avenue – (all stops between University Drive and Atherton Street)

– (all stops between University Drive and Atherton Street) Pugh Street – between Fairmont Avenue and College Avenue

Campus Shuttle services will end at 5 p.m. Friday.

An interactive map of the parade route and visitor parking options is available online.