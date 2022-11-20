STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jared box is a plastic shoebox filled with toys and activities. Although they may seem simple, they can mean the world to children in hospitals across the country.

“So in comes this box of fun that just transforms those scary settings,” Cindy Kolarik, the executive director of The Jared Box Project, said. “You can open the box and start coloring with crayons and coloring books, there’s puzzles, a stuffed animal to hug.”

Kolarik joined members of the local Rotary Club at the Penn Stater Saturday afternoon to make 300 that will be given to hospitals across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Since the project was formed in 2001, they have delivered over 900,000 boxes to hospitals in all 50 states.

“We are close to a million boxes, so that’s like to me that’s a million kids smiling in the hospital,” Kolarik said. “All through the kindness of groups across the country that see the value in this and place an importance in helping kids in the hospital.”

The project was formed in memory of five-year-old Jared, who used to share his toys with other kids in the hospital while he was battling cancer. Kolarik said that we can all learn a lot from his selflessness during one of his toughest moments.

“Again and again I’m just overwhelmed to see the outpouring of support of people across the country who’ve taken this project, in memory of this little boy,” Kolarik said. “It was to be a one-time service project, 83 boxes to begin with and this wave of kindness just absolutely took off.”

The volunteers formed the assembly lines quickly, filling and decorating each box. They even took the time to include a handwritten note in every box from the person who assembled it. It took just under 45 minutes for the 300 boxes to be prepared, and Rotary members said they are excited to do more of this in the future.

“Absolutely you can see how much fun everyone is having packing toys into boxes for kids, so yes I’m sure we’ll be doing this again,” Vicki Zimmerman, the district governor of rotary district #7316, said.