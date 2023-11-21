STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District’s Board of Directors has approved a new student information system and reached an administration agreement during its board meeting on Monday.

The district will begin using PowerSchool in place of their current system Edupoint Synergy Platform. According to the release, Synergy has failed to meet the district’s needs over the past months.

The district said this resulted in inaccurate state data reporting, inability to share data with other platforms, scheduling issues, degraded performance, insufficient basic platform functionality and other concerns.

PowerSchool is the most widely used SIS in Pennsylvania and was chosen by the district after careful research. The change will cost the district $165,000 annually, with the implementation cost not exceeding $75,000.

The district plans to begin the platform’s SIS component at the start of the school year,

followed by the Multi-Tiered Support Systems (MTSS) and analytics components in December

2024.

Additionally, SCASD announced they revised its Act 93 plan for district administrators to outline evaluation procedures, salary ranges and benefits between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2029.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The school board also approved a new two-year teacher preparation course for the high school’s Career and Technical Center’s program of study.