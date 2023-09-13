STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The school year is off to a rocky start for those in the State College Area School District (SCASD). Like other schools across the country, the district is facing a shortage of school bus drivers.

The shortage has caused SCASD to eliminate five bus runs, leading to longer travel times, and in some cases, late arrivals to school.

Despite increased advertising and a new contract that raised wages, the district is still struggling to find replacements for bus drivers who retired or left.

“Right now, we’re facing a real crunch that could make transporting students more challenging

this year,” SCASD Finance and Operations Director Randy Brown said.

If the shortage continues, SCASD might have to enact further changes to routes or expand

how far students need to live from schools before becoming eligible for bus transportation.

Although bus routes are currently being covered with the help of substitute drivers, the district needs more full-time drivers who become familiar with their vehicles, routes and students over time and thus grow more capable in their roles.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can visit the PennDOT site for resources and more information.