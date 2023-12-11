STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania has been awarded over $14,000 by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

On Monday, Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced Discovery Space, which is located at 1224 North Atherton Street in State College, has been awarded $14,544.

“Through this grant, we continue to support Pennsylvanians’ opportunities to learn more about the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Conklin said. “Thanks to this funding from PHMC, we may support STEM education in central Pennsylvania.”

Through the grant, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has awarded nearly $2 million to 158 museums and county historical societies in Pennsylvania.