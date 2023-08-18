STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most students may be picking out new clothes or backpacks for the first day of school, but State College Area High School seniors are picking out cans of paint.

Over 200 seniors who paid extra for their own parking spaces spent the Friday before school starts designing and creating their own parking space.

“We wanted to do something different and special for our seniors,” Principal Laura Tobias said. “We wanted to create a community and memories for their senior year. Other schools participate in this activity, so why not us?”

SCASD representatives said about 75% of seniors who have a parking space are choosing to decorate it.

“I think it’s really fun,” Senior Dianna Halloran said. “We get to kind of leave our mark in the parking lot and just show up and be together. I think it’s great because it’s unity at the beginning of the school year.”

Some of the students added personal quotes or nods to their favorite movie characters, like senior Ella Lott.

“I’m planning to paint a Shrek,” Lott said. “And then say, ‘What are you doing in my spot?’ like how he would say, ‘What are you doing in my swamp?'”

This is the first year that the seniors were able to decorate their spots.