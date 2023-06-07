STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes baseball team announced that its Wednesday evening game is canceled, citing worsening air quality due to widespread smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The game was scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder, according to an earlier tweet.

According to the Spike’s Twitter, the decision was reached “with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind.”

The Central Pennsylvania area — including State College — had an Air Quality Index (AQI) value in the “Unhealthy range” at the time of the game cancelation.

Those with tickets for the June 7 game will be able to exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any other home game. Exchanges are still subject to availability, according to a tweet by the team.

For more information on ticket redemptions, fans can contact the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711.

More information about the code red air quality alert issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection can be found here.