STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Spikes announced Sunday they’d be recognizing the Hollidaysburg Little League on their Little League World Series run.

Hollidaysburg Little League is set to be recognized on Sunday, Sept. 4 during the 1st inning of the Spikes Game as they take on Trenton Thunder. The game will take place at Medlar Field in State College and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available on the State College Spike’s website or by calling 814-272-1711.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sunday is the last game of the season for the Spikes so following the game, there will be a fireworks display. This will be the second time the Hollidaysburg Little League team is recognized as on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the team was invited to the Altoona Curve game.