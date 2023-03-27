STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College officials are looking to learn more from the community about what can be done to create more housing opportunities for residents, starting with hosting a discussion panel.

The borough is centering its March edition of the “Community Conversations” series on housing inequities, hoping to view a national issue through a local lens.

The conversation will take place on Wednesday, March 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The State Theatre. After the Panel, the Borough is holding a breakout session will be held Thursday, March 30 at 5:00 p.m. in Council Chambers at the State College Municipal Building.

“Sometimes people are spinning the wheels alone and don’t know that they have access to these resources,” Program Coordinator for Community Conferencing of Centre County Elizabeth Siegelman said. “So, we really want to connect them to information and to other people so they don’t feel alone.”

The topic was chosen after the borough’s previous “Community Conversations” sessions.

“If you can’t live in the borough, then you have to live in other spaces that may not be as safe for them,” said Chiluvya Zulu, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Director.

Zulu said right now, 75% of people who work in the borough don’t actually live there and that the influx of people living outside of the borough can be tied back to the cost of living.

“We have a large number of people that are contributing to what makes the borough an incredible place but aren’t able to live here,” Zulu said.

Resident Karen Rhodes said, from her experience, there aren’t enough options specifically for people who use low-income housing tax credit vouchers.

“Low-income housing tax credit properties that are in the borough are two bedrooms and up,” Rhodes said. “But that negates the people that are not married anymore or have never had families and they’re too poor to do it themselves and have a voucher, but the voucher only pays for one bedroom.”

The conversations are set to feature a panel of community leaders who engage with housing in the borough daily.

“This programming is meant to bring the community together to engage in a dialogue with panelists who are experts in their area and to answer the communities questions and concerns,” Siegelman said.

You can register for Wednesday’s event here and Thursday’s event here.