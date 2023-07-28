CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Theatre in State College will be hosting a special screening of “The Guide” on July 30.

The Guide is a two-hour dramatic film produced by acclaimed Ukrainian Director Oles Sanin in 2014. The film is set against Soviet efforts to exterminate the Ukrainian people in the 1930s through starvation and other policies.

Since it’s launch in March 2022, Stand With Ukraine Through Film has arranged for “The Guide” to be shown in almost 700 cinemas across the United States, Australia, Canada and Netherlands. The project has raised more than $150,000 to help the Ukraine people.

All of the donations that come from ticket sales are used to support Ukraine through humanitarian relief and public education.

“We are delighted to partner with The State Theatre, as we continue to offer support to Ukraine through philanthropic efforts and the education of Americans,” Lisa Vucelich, spokesperson for the project said. “This historic venue will be providing its community members with a unique opportunity to both learn about and discuss the war’s impacts. We’re grateful for their participation, and we’re proud to be working with them in this endeavor.”

The showing begins at 2:00 p.m. and tickets are $15.00. All ticket revenue will donated to Stand With Ukraine Through Film. Purchase of tickets can be done through The State Theatre’s website.