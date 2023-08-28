CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College community will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Monday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Located in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 124 Fraser Street, this year’s celebration will use music, dramatic performances and historic remembrances to highlight the specific issues of racial, gender and economic justice facing the nation.

“The plaza’s planning team commemorates the 1963 March every year, and we hope this year’s event can put a more ‘local’ face on social justice issues,” Gary Abdullah, State College’s racial and equity advisory commission chair, said. “The original March brought together leaders of several civil-rights groups with clergy, entertainers, and politicians. So we’ve made a special effort to reach out to those local activists who come to the struggle from different directions but share a mutual goal.”

The 1963 March on Washington was one of the largest rallies for human rights in U.S. history and was held in the nation’s capital to bring attention to civil and economic rights for African Americans.

Before an estimated crowd of 250,000 people in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, crystalizing a vision for the nation to champion civil rights and social justice.

State College’s Mayor Ezra Nanes will give welcoming remarks which will be followed by poetry and musical performances.

The floor will also be opened for attendees to share memories from the 1963 march, and after the official program participants are encouraged to stay for a short reception to network and connect.