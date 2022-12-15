The world’s largest Hanukkah menorah is in Manhattan. It stands 32 feet tall and weighs about 4,000 pounds.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chabad of Penn State will be holding a parade to bring awareness of Hanukkah’s message of light and hope to the Jewish community.

The Car Menorah Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m., and it’ll start at 443 East Waring Avenue then end at Sidney Friedman Park.

“This is a great way to kick of the special holiday of Chanukah, being the 1st night, we will also have menorah kits to give out,” Director of Chabad of Penn State Rabbi Nosson Meretsky said. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for State College’s Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah.”

The parade route will go through downtown and then end at the park for a Menorah Lighting. There will also be entertainment, music, Chanukah treats and prizes for kids.

The parade is part of a worldwide Hanukkah campaign that began in 1973 by Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. It highlights “the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness, a message of hope,” according to a news release.

For more information about Chabad of Penn State and the parade can be found by going online to its website.