STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The NextGen team will hold meetings to gather neighborhood feedback on initial ideas for their plan to improve connectivity and mobility throughout the State College Borough.

Next Generation (NextGen) Connectivity and Mobility Plan is a proposal to develop and implement strategies and capital improvement projects to enhance the Borough’s goal of developing a safe and reliable transportation system.

Between Oct. 23 and 25, the NextGen project management team will hold a series of meetings in conjunction with the State College Borough Neighborhood Associations. These in-person engagement sessions will focus on gathering feedback about the proposed transportation infrastructure improvements and solutions being developed for the Borough.

They will take place as follows:

Monday, Oct. 23 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building in Council Chambers

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Eric J Barron Innovation Hub in Room 612

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at State College Area High School

Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building in Council Chambers

Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Allen Street Gates

There will also be a pop-up stop located at the intersection of College Avenue and Allen Street. Members of the community are welcome to stop by and talk to the NextGen team about the project.

The community should contact their neighborhood association leader for more information, or contact Jasmine Fields, Project Manager with the State College Borough Department of Public Works at jfields@statecollegepa.us.

Members of the community are also being reminded to take a survey released by the Borough back in September. This survey, and a comment map, are open for feedback until Monday, Oct. 30.