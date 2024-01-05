STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Borough of State College will be hosting a guided conversation in honor of National Day of Racial Healing to help identify racial barriers in the community.

Hosted in partnership with the American Association of University Women and the Community Diversity Group, this event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the State College Municipal Building on South Allen Street.

This event is a two-part series aimed at having an impactful facilitated dialogue in a comfortable and inclusive space. Organizers said that the goal of the event is to encourage understanding, empathy and collaborative efforts towards dismantling racial barriers for a more inclusive future.

Part I is entitled “A Conversation to Identify Racial Barriers” and organizers hope that his conversation will encourage community members to feel comfortable discussing what challenges they see around them in the community.

Part II is entitled “A Conversation to Identify Strategies to Help Break Down Racial Barriers,” which will be aimed at helping members of the community brainstorm possible solutions to the previously identified problems and consider a broader national context.

Lunch will be provided and spots are limited so those interested in attending are asked to register online prior to the event.