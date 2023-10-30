STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College is hosting a trick-or-treat experience for everyone.

The trick-or-treat event will be held at the State College Municipal Building from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the second-floor lobby.

All children are welcome for sweet treats and popcorn.

The first half hour of the event is going to be a sensory friendly trick-or-treat for children of all abilities.

“Some kids are neurodivergent and some of the things that we associate with Halloween and trick-or-treating can actually overstimulate or make children uncomfortable, so we’re going to take a few steps from 1:30-2:00 to make sure everyone can be included,” Chiluvya Zulu, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging said.

Zulu said there would be no music during the first half hour and no costumes are required. There will also be an extra bucket of candy on the side for the trick-or-treaters who aren’t able to go through the regular line.