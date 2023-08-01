CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A utility pole in Millbrook Marsh in State College will be replaced by helicopter Aug. 8-9.

West Penn Power — the company completing the work — advised nearby residents and businesses that they can anticipate seeing and hearing the helicopter on Tuesday and Wednesday since it will be flying at a low altitude and hovering over the marsh.

The Millbrook Marsh boardwalk will be temporarily closed while the replacement is occurring, according to West Penn Power.

West Penn also noted that the work is weather-dependent.