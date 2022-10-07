CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A pickleball tournament will be held Saturday to support breast cancer patients at the State College YMCA.

The DINK for PINK is going to be a mixed doubles tournament to support the Mount Nittany Health Foundation Oncology Breast Navigation and the YMCA.

There will be an advanced group playing from 9 a.m.-noon; the intermediate group playing 1 – 4 p.m.; and beginners playing 4 – 7 p.m.

Each group will pair up mixed doubles teams. Players will play 6/7 rounds. In each round they will have a new mixed doubles partner. Both men and women in each group will record their scores (points scored) each round.

The top three men and top three women in each group will win a medal.

There will be a raffle drawing at 5 p.m. for over 25 great gift baskets that have been donated by various local businesses and the local community.

There will be a PSU blue & white bus for tailgating with food and beverages for all players and support staff.