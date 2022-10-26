STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– When 2023 hits, one of the biggest art festivals in Central Pennsylvania will have a new director.

It has been more than 15 years since Rick Bryant took the position of executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts at State College. At the end of January, Bryant will retire, leading the festival to find a new director.

“I love my job but now it’s time to let someone else run the show,” Bryant said. “We have a great team of paid staff and volunteers, so there’s a firm foundation for my successor to build upon.”

Bryant has been involved with festival operations for decades. In the mid-1980s he began volunteering and served on the Festival’s trash crew. In 1999 Bryant was officially hired and by 2005 he took up the position of executive director.

The Festival’s Board of Directors will undergo a national search for Bryant’s successor and expect to have the position filled by winter. The impact that Bryant had during his time as director will never be forgotten.

“Rick has been the driving force, the connector, and the person at the helm of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and First Night for 18 years”, President of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts Board of Directors Renata Engel said. “The joy, music, and art that he has brought to this community have been mainstays and a point of pride. We are grateful for his commitment and the foundation he established on which we will continue to build.”

A detailed description of the position’s role and responsibilities, including how to apply can be found on the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts’ website.

The Arts Festival was founded in 1967 and attracts about 100,000 people per year with its nationally recognized Sidewalk Sale and Exhibition among other events. In 2023 the festival will take place from July 12 and will go until July 16, it kicks off with Children and Youth Day.

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts also plans the family-friendly New Year celebration First Night State College.