STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Talk of renovating a portion of downtown State College to benefit walkers and bikers has been ongoing for nearly a decade. Now, residents will wait a little longer for the Calder Way Improvements Project to officially begin.

The first phase of the project has been delayed to a Jan. 2, 2024 start, according to the Borough of State College. The project is set to transform the street, which is home to various restaurants and businesses.

Elton Hayes with Calder Way Public relations said the delay due is to supply chain challenges, as well as increased traffic in the fall from students and football games.

“I just think that with us pushing it back to January, it would lessen the impact that it would have on businesses and visitors to the community during a very busy time of the year,” Hayes said.

Exploratory excavation work for the project began a few weeks ago. A spokesperson from the borough said it will resume that work at some point before phase one of the project kicks off in the new year.

Hayes said the winter weather should not affect the construction too much.

“It was going to happen in the winter any way. So, we definitely are mindful of that,” Hayes said. “The good thing is that these construction crews work year-round so they’re prepared for it.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The construction was set to be carried out over five years, with an estimated completion of the project happening sometime in 2027. Hayes said that the timeline still stands.