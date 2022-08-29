(WTAJ) — Troopers across the region said they’re going to be out and about to enforce safety on the roadways this Labor Day weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop A – which oversees Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties – will be specifically watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated drivers from Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5.

This is part of an ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe.

“Please enjoy the holiday weekend and remember to buckle up and drive safely,” troopers said.