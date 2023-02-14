CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A radio station is joining forces with State Farm to hold a baseball equipment collection event for kids.

102.1-101.3 FM Bigfoot Country joined with Kim McDonald, a State Farm Agent, to make sure every kid is ready to play ball this season.

With Spring sports right around the corner, parents will be taking their kids to get the necessary equipment they need to play. This can be very expensive to do.

However, Kim is collecting and giving out items for free. This includes any gently used sporting equipment items such as baseball gloves, pants, and helmets. Besides football, they are also collecting soccer equipment.

You can drop off what you no longer need or pick up what you want for free at Kim’s office on McCracken Run Road in DuBois. They are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s very hard, especially with the inflation in our economy to get the kids involved in things and let them get involved with something in the community and feel like they’re a part of something,” Kim McDonald said. “It’s hard on the families to provide these items and it just makes things I think a little bit easier and I’m just glad I can be an area to help out with that.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This is the third year Kim is doing this collection. Both collecting and distributing will be going on until June.