CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A borough in Clearfield County is getting thousands in state funding to help offset the cost of an infrastructure project.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, made the announcement that $75,000 was being awarded to Houtzdale Borough. The incoming funds are to help counterbalance the cost of a a storm sewer replacement project.

“From my time in county government until now, I`ve always made it a point to be accessible and to work with our local governments to get jobs done,” Conklin said. “Even smaller grants like this one can have a big impact on a local community and help save costs which otherwise would have to made up by local ratepayers.”

The money was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.